Hundreds turned out in Cathedral Square for Peterborough’s Strongest Competition on Sunday (August 20).

Peterborough Positive, in conjunction with Royal’s Gym- based in Holbeach- hosted the competition in the heart of the city.

Competitors took part in five events: squat lift, power stairs, deadlift, viking press and atlas stones across four divisions, Women, Beginners, Novice, and Intermediate.

A large crowd also turned between 11am and 6pm to cheer of those taking part.

Pep Cipriano, Business Improvement Manager at Peterborough Positive, said: “I couldn’t be happier with how the day went, It was really, really good to see such a fantastic crowd support the event- which has never been seen before in the square.

"I would like to congratulate everyone who took part for their hard work and dedication in undertaking the training to be part of the event.

"They and everyone who came out to watch made it a really good atmosphere and vibe in Cathedral Square.

“As the Business Improvement District, we really want to increase footfall into the city centre and hosting events like this is a really important way to do just that.

"We are already working on ways to bring it back, bigger and better, next year.”

Peterborough Positive are also looking for sponsors to help bring growth to next year’s event. More can be found at www.peterboroughpositive.co.uk.

Winners to be confirmed.

