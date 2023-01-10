A butchers in Peterborough is enjoying the taste of success after a surge in sales following a move to new premises.

The family-owned Stilton Butchers relocated to a new base in Axis Park, Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, from Fengate late last year as it sought to focus on its ecommerce business.

Owner James Morgan said the Christmas trade had been better than expected and the business had just secured a number of new orders.

James Morgan, centre, owner of Stilton Butchers at Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

He said: “Christmas was absolutely amazing for us.

"I was very apprehensive as we had been closed for two months and were only open three of four weeks before Christmas and strike action by the postal service reduced our delivery slots.

“But our head of marketing Josef Duna oversaw our website and made sure it was all running smoothly – it meant we received a lot of traffic and a lot of orders flew in.

"My general manager Jack Fulton Smith was amazing and really did make Stilton’s Christmas this year.”

Mr Morgan said in a move to raise the profile of the business, he had approached singer Ella Eyre, and reality TV star Nathan Henry who both agreed to use Stilton’s products and highlight the fact on their social media sites.

He added: “And we have also just signed a deal to provide packed meat for various holiday resorts and another to supply meat packs to some of the oil rigs off the UK coastline.

Mr Morgan said he was also planning to open a steak restaurant in the near future.

Mr Morgan’s late father founded Stilton Butchers in 1978 when it operated from a shop in the village of Stilton.