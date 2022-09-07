Peterborough’s vision for a multi-million pound Station Quarter regeneration has won praise from a Government minister.

The ambitious £70 million transformation of the city’s train station and surrounding land was commended by Minister of State for Transport, Wendy Morton during a debate on the Station Quarter project in Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

The debate was secured by Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to highlight to ministers and officials the importance of the city’s bid for £48 million of Government money under its Towns Fund scheme with a decision on the application expected soon.

This image shows how Peterborough's Station Quarter should appear once completed.

Ms Morton said: “It’s really clear from his (Mr Bristow) speech that he deeply understands the rich history and the present needs of the community in Peterborough.

“This Government’s central mission is to level up the United Kingdom. I commend him for his sincere and passionate support for the ambitions of Peterborough to develop the Station Quarter.

“I do want to welcome the bid for future funding and the thought that has gone into this bid.”

The Levelling Up cash will be crucial to the development of Peterborough Train Station and the area around it to include a mixture of flats, shops, bars, cafes and office working space.

Key to this would be the creation of a new western entrance to the station with a car park – to create a double-sided station – with a new wider footbridge over the train tracks. It will as create better links to and from the station itself for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mr Bristow said: “Peterborough Station is a major rail interchange on the East Coast Main Lane.

"It’s my city’s biggest advantage, providing a fast train to London and connections across the country.

"This matters for passengers and it matters for freight.

“The station itself, however, needs renewal and modernisation.

"And the land surrounding the train station is one of Peterborough’s biggest development opportunities.”

Flagging up the challenges facing Peterborough, Mr Bristow said action was already being taken to unleash its potential, including the building of a university.

He said: “But this investment needs to be combined with further action to get the results that my constituents deserve.

He said the Station Quarter ‘would enable Peterborough to transform its growing centre into a vibrant and attractive space that residents can be proud of whilst stimulating business and providing greater economic benefit to the city.’

He said: “The new Western entrance to the station would also significantly improve the journey quality for passengers and create a gateway to the city that it has been lacking historically.

“New larger circulation and staging areas for passengers will also improve passenger satisfaction and safety – enabling waiting within the station building rather than on the platform edge.

Mr Bristow added: “Peterborough is the gateway to the East of England and the Station Quarter is the gateway to the city.