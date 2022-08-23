Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Starlight Hike from Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall.

National healthcare charity Sue Ryder is calling on Peterborough residents to pull on their trainers this October for a special 5k walk under the stars to celebrate the memory of loved ones.

The popular event that has raised thousands of pounds for the charity over the years in the city will take place on the evening of Saturday October 22 at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

it is hoped that hundreds of individuals, families and friends from the local community will come together to remember and pay tribute to loved ones who have died, raise funds and help Sue Ryder create a future where everyone has access to expert compassionate care and support at the end of their life or following a bereavement.

The Starlight Hike from Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Registration begins at 6.30pm and the action will kick-off at 8pm with a fun disco-style warm-up from Clubbercise. Walkers sporting fancy dress, flashing headwear and neon face paint will then set out on a beautifully lit 5k route through the tranquil setting of the country park, enjoying live music as they go.

There will also be an opportunity for participants to place a poignant dedication during the event in honour of someone special to them.

Tickets are £15 for adults (early bird price is £12 if booked before the 29th August) and £6 for children aged 6-12. Children under six go free.

Group and family ticket options are also available and you can contact the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraising team with any queries by emailing [email protected] or calling 01733 225 999.

The Starlight Hike from Sue Ryder at Thorpe Hall.

Residents can sign up now for Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough at sueryder.org/peterboroughstarlight.

Last year, Sue Ryder provided over 830,000 hours of care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We really hope everyone will be able to join us at Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough, which is shaping up to be a fantastic evening of celebration and remembrance under the stars.

“Our specialist teams make all the difference at the end of someone’s life or following a bereavement, and by taking part in Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough you’ll be helping Sue Ryder to provide even more expert and compassionate care. The Sue Ryder teams work tirelessly to ensure that our patient’s symptoms and pain are managed so that the end of people’s lives can instead be filled with friendship, family and love in those final moments together.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Perkins Engines Company Limited for sponsoring this event. We are extremely grateful for their ongoing support.”