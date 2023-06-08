News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's Silu Wellness centre is set to reopen after 'taking breath' to count costs

Expansion of services planned for centre
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 8th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

​The owner of a health and wellness clinic has spoken of the struggle to control finances during the cost of living crisis.

Director James Offiler opened the £675,000 Silu Wellness, in Saville Road, in December 2021 ago, with a focus on physical fitness and experiences to refresh the mind.

But this week the centre closed temporarily to allow senior staff to gauge how it operated ahead of a hoped for expansion.

The Silu Wellness centre in Saville Road, Peterborough, which closed temporarily to assess its costs.The Silu Wellness centre in Saville Road, Peterborough, which closed temporarily to assess its costs.
The Silu Wellness centre in Saville Road, Peterborough, which closed temporarily to assess its costs.
Mr Offiler said: "It was a chance for us to take a breath for five days and we will reopen on Monday (June 12).

He said: “All the 40 staff have been kept on full pay and membership subscriptions were suspended for the days we were shut.

He said: “There is no doubt that these are challenging times.

"Our electricity bill has trebled – up from £1,700 a month to £5,100 – even after the Government help, the cost of everything has gone up whilst we try to maintain a low membership cost.

Inside Silu Wellness in Saville Road, Peterborough.Inside Silu Wellness in Saville Road, Peterborough.
Inside Silu Wellness in Saville Road, Peterborough.

"The council offer no assistance and are relentless in their drive to gather as much funding from rates despite this being a young business and funding is near impossible and as rates rise the options are less appealing than ever.

He added: “But despite these difficult times we are driving forward and we will open on June 12 in a stronger position than ever.”

Mr Offiler said the ambition was to secure registration with the health regulator, the Care Quality Commission, which we hope to get soon.

He said: “We wanted to make sure that everything is working properly and we’re controlling finances – we don’t want to see the business shattered.

"We needed the building to be empty to make sure we are running everything in a sensible way.

"With a highly anticipated IV (intravenous therapy) clinic close to launching, an addition of some amazing new services including Bioresonance therapy, we have taken a moment to pause and ensure we’re ready to go forward in a strengthened position.

"Minor alterations are being carried out and we are looking at more ways to reward our amazing customers, because without them we don’t exist."

He added: “Silu has grown to be one of Peterborough’s most loved communities, it centres on a healthier approach to looking at not only how we get fitter but what we do to treat a problem when it arises.

"We are the only hot yoga facility in Peterborough and the only centre to provide such a wide range of complimenting services all under one roof.

"But what’s even greater than that is the staff, each and every one of them is loved and adored and so highly respected in their profession, they are truly the heart of Silu.”

