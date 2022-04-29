A Bretton man has raised over £50,000 to build an orphanage in Indonesia by climbing Britain’s highest mountain – while fasting for 18 hours.

Tariq Mahmood, also known as the ‘Ramadan Man’, reached the summit of Ben Nevis on April 23, which is 1,345 metres above sea level.

Tariq is understood to be the first person ever to complete the ascent to the summit and dissent back down the mountain during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which falls between 2 April and 1 May.

Tariq Mahmood - 'The Ramadan Man' - climbing Ben Nevis

The holy month is observed by Muslims worldwide who participate in fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

18 hour fast

Tariq didn’t eat or drink for 18 hours before eventually breaking his fast, after the climb.

'The Ramadan Man' team from left to right: Imran Aktar, Atiq Rehman, Mohammed Tanwir, Yusaf Said, Shaffiq Mahmood, Asif Hussain, Tariq Mahmood, Vijay Odedra, Nilesh Odedra, Hamid Rafiq, Hemn Azizi, Ishfaq Husain, Nadeem Ismail - and photographer Jack Percy

“Refraining from nourishment does not have to mean weakness,” he said.

“We can show that physical activity is not limited because of fasting. Instead, we can channel our focus elsewhere and for me it involves physical challenges, which also requires mental strength.

“We do not have to just sit back - we are capable of more than we realise.”

Tariq’s last meal before taking on the challenge was about 9pm the night prior to the climb and he broke the fast 24 hours later.

The Ramadan Man was supported by sponsors BMW Sycamore, Muscle Fitness Wholesale, CBS Power Tools and Halal Marketplace

An orphanage for children in Indonesia

Tariq’s climb was to raise money to build an orphanage to house 44 children in the city of Kendari, in Indonesia.

“This challenge was to help the children of Kendari,” he said.

“In 2019, I realised that I could set some challenges and raise money to help the less fortunate, whilst observing one of the pillars of Islam, Zakat [charity].

"I wanted to do something away from the norm and set extreme challenges, as I knew I had the fitness, discipline and mindset to take them on.”

In May 2019, Tariq became the first person ever to run a marathon while fasting for Ramadan.