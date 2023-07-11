News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre urged to break through 'wall of silence' around future of £60 million cinema

MP says: “We need to hear from Queensgate”
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

An urgent call has gone out to Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre bosses to break down their ‘wall of silence’ around the future of the mall’s £60 million cinema.

The plea has come from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow after Empire Cinemas, which is the chosen operator for Queensgate’s still-to-open 10 screen IMAX venue, entered administration on July 7.

Although administrators are searching for a buyer for Empire Cinemas, its collapse has created more uncertainty about the cinema, which was built about a year ago. It is understood the building still needs to be fitted out as a cinema.

The image shows the early vision for the hoped for Empire Cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.The image shows the early vision for the hoped for Empire Cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
The image shows the early vision for the hoped for Empire Cinema in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
Despite the completion of the shell of the cinema, Empire and the Queensgate have refused to say anything about when the venue would open or why it was seemingly taking so long for it to become operational.

Mr Bristow said: “It is important that Queensgate communicate with the people of Peterborough.

"A wall of silence creates uncertainty and rumour.

"I understand there are often commercial sensitivities, but Queensgate is so important to our city.

Peterborough MP Paul BristowPeterborough MP Paul Bristow
"Something as simple as they are working to make the cinema work and bring future attractions to the centre would be better than nothing and would reassure people.

Mr Bristow added: "We need to hear from Queensgate.”

A spokesman for Queensgate said: “We do not have a comment.”

EXPLAINER: How did we get here after eight years?

The last significant comment from Empire Cinemas’ representatives about its plans for Queensgate was at the time the company was announced as the chosen operator.

Then, Justin Robbins, chief executive of Empire Cinemas, said: “We are very delighted to be bringing our memorable cinema experience to Peterborough.

"This will be our first cinema in the region, so will serve as a flagship for the community, providing visitors with the best quality, screens, seating and sound.”

However, Empire Cinemas had not been the first choice of operator for Queensgate.

Instead, that honour went in 2015 to Odeon, which was to have 11 screens, but it was dropped after a change of ownership created uncertainty about its commitment to Queensgate.

The cinema is part of a 77,000 square feet extension of the Queensgate that was proposed in 2015 with construction from 2019 to 2022.

