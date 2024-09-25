Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre signs up to partner the POSH
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Queensgate Shopping Centre has just announced a three year partnership deal with Peterborough United Football Club.
The centre has signed up with the football club to become an Official Club Partner in a bid to find ways to help strengthen and build community ties for both organisations.
The deal, which is a culmination of conversations over the last few months, will also see Queensgate become the club’s new Instagram sponsor with nearly 70,000 followers regularly interacting with the club’s content.
The partnership is focused on community engagement, working together to improve the experience and opportunity for everyone in and around Peterborough.
Commercial Sales Manager Bobby Copping said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Queensgate who become official club partners on a three-year agreement.
"This partnership is centred around community engagement, with two of the city’s biggest organisations coming together to drive positive experience and opportunity for everyone in and around our city.”
Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, which is home to retail giants Primark, TK Maxx and H&M, said: "We're excited to announce our new community partnership with Peterborough United.
"The club holds a special place in the hearts of many in Peterborough, and we see a natural synergy between the passion of football supporters and the vibrant energy of our shopping centre - not to mention the exciting future ahead of us both.
She added: "Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our visitors and strengthening our ties with the local community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.