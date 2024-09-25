Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Partnership deal aimed at strengthening community links

Queensgate Shopping Centre has just announced a three year partnership deal with Peterborough United Football Club.

The centre has signed up with the football club to become an Official Club Partner in a bid to find ways to help strengthen and build community ties for both organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal, which is a culmination of conversations over the last few months, will also see Queensgate become the club’s new Instagram sponsor with nearly 70,000 followers regularly interacting with the club’s content.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, marketing and events co-ordinator at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, with Peterborough United's Commercial Sales Manager Bobby Copping

The partnership is focused on community engagement, working together to improve the experience and opportunity for everyone in and around Peterborough.

Commercial Sales Manager Bobby Copping said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Queensgate who become official club partners on a three-year agreement.

"This partnership is centred around community engagement, with two of the city’s biggest organisations coming together to drive positive experience and opportunity for everyone in and around our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at the Queensgate Shopping Centre, which is home to retail giants Primark, TK Maxx and H&M, said: "We're excited to announce our new community partnership with Peterborough United.

"The club holds a special place in the hearts of many in Peterborough, and we see a natural synergy between the passion of football supporters and the vibrant energy of our shopping centre - not to mention the exciting future ahead of us both.

She added: "Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for our visitors and strengthening our ties with the local community.”