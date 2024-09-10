A new image has been released that shows how the Odeon Luxe Cinema and the arrival of retail giant Frasers will transform Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Expected to open in November, the £60 million eight screen cinema, which will include an IMAX screen, is located on the roof of the shopping centre but its foyer and its branding will be clearly seen by shoppers on the first floor of the Queensgate.

And looking towards the car parks’ entrance, shoppers will also become aware of the presence of retailer Frasers, which is expected next year to move into the former premises of department store chain John Lewis, which closed in 2021.

The Frasers branding and window displays can clearly be seen on the first floor while the luxury retail group Flannels on the next level.

The cinema is expected to create 40 jobs and will boast an array of luxurious features including VIP beds – ‘the biggest and best seats in the house’ – and state-of the-art screen and sounds technology.

It will be Odeon’s first cinema in Cambridgeshire.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “The arrival of ODEON Luxe is not just another new cinema opening, it represents a significant enhancement to the offerings at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

"This state-of-the-art cinema is designed to provide a truly immersive experience.

"With luxurious reclining seats, the latest technology, and a variety of gourmet food and drink options, the ODEON Luxe is redefining what it means to go to the movies.

"It promises an experience where comfort and quality take centre stage, making it a must-visit destination for film lovers of all ages.”

The new Frasers concept store is expected to feature a range of ‘aspirational brands’ plus a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct with a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

Ed Ginn, director of Investment Management at Invesco Real Estate, owner of the 835,000 square feet Queensgate, has previously said: “The signing of Frasers Group is a significant step in our drive to transform Queensgate into a leading retail and leisure destination.”

1 . Queensgate This new image shows how the Queensgate Shopping Centre will appear once the Odeon Cinema is up and running and retail giant Frasers and Flannels have arrived. Photo: Queensgate Shopping Centre Photo Sales

2 . Queensgate One of the eight screens at the Odeon Luxe Cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough and, inset, some of the VIP seating that could go in the main screen. Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Queensgate This shows work in progress on one of the eight screens at Peterborough's new Odeon cinema, left, and access to the cinema, right Photo: nw Photo Sales