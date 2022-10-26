The event will take place on October 29 as centre managers help retailers in the city fill more than 150 vacancies.

The forum will be held in the 40-year-old centre’s Central Mall just outside the retailer outside schuh.

Centre staff will invite visitors to talk face-to-face with various retailers about job opportunities.

Managers at Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre are to host their first recruitment forum.

Representatives from three retailers will be available to talk with and discuss full and part-time job opportunities available.

They are:

Quiz: 10am to 11am

Trespass: Noon to 1pm

Monsoon: 2pm to 3pm

It is hoped the Recruitment Forum will be held every three months with a growing number of retailers each time.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to not only meet the retailer themselves, but to also present yourself as a candidate for career opportunities.

He adds: “As we all know, getting your personality, energy and drive across on a CV is extremely hard, so the Recruitment Forum is an ideal chance to show a retailer how you can be a positive investment for their business, and equally understand what it is they can do for your career progression.”

Further job vacancies have been added to the Jobs Board on the Queensgate webs ite.