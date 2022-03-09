Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre joins St Olga’s Church in plea to help Ukrainian refugees

The Queensgate is working with the Peterborough Ukrainian Community to welcome donations in collaboration with St Olga’s Church, in Woodston.

Shoppers who wish to support the crisis appeal are invited to take items to the Customer Information Desk at the Queensgate, on the First Floor near Ernest Jones.

Items that are most needed include: bandages, blankets, First Aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, warm clothing/gloves/hats, toiletries and baby formula and wipes.

Mark Broadhead, centre director, said: “All donations are greatly welcomed and appreciated.

“St Olga’s Church is working with the Peterborough Ukrainian Community to ensure these supplies arrive to those most in need.

“Thank you everyone for your support.”

