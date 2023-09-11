Watch more videos on Shots!

Shoppers in Peterborough are being warned that a Queensgate centre car park has been closed as a £1.5 million energy efficiency improvement project takes place.

The Red Car Park (Royce) was shut yesterday (September 10) and will remain closed for two months while the work is completed.

The project includes the centre three other car parks – Green, Yellow and Blue – but dates have not been announced by the Queensgate manager for other closures.

The other three car parks are fully open.

The main changes will see the installation of cutting-edge LED lighting systems that will give visitors greater and brighter visibility, while reducing energy waste.

A centre spokesperson said that the exact percentage of energy waste reduction would depend on the specific circumstances, but it is not uncommon for car park LED lighting to achieve energy savings of 50 per cent or more compared to traditional lighting technologies.

The works on the Red Car Park will finish with a deep clean of all services and access areas to the public, before the team move onto the next car park.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: "At Queensgate, we are committed to delivering exceptional experiences to our shoppers while minimising our environmental impact.

"The closure of the Red Car Park and the subsequent energy efficiency improvements are part of our ongoing efforts to reduce our carbon footprint and create a more sustainable future for our community."

Queensgate Shopping Centre has been nationally recognised for its commitment to introducing ground-breaking energy saving initiatives and fulfilling its pledge to the environment.

Centre bosses say they set rigorous annual targets and monitor their performance by focusing on reducing waste and increasing recycling, substantially reducing its carbon footprint, maximising the efficient use of natural resources and preventing pollution and contamination and protecting the environment.

Five years ago, the Queensgate centre was presented with a prestigious Green Apple Award for its innovative approach to green practices and creating a healthier workplace.