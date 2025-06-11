Peterborough's Queensgate looks to punch above its weight as Top Indoor Boxing School moves in

Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre will be hoping to punch above its weight as it looks to guard against the changing nature of retail.

For the shopping centre has just signed up the Top Indoor Boxing School as its latest leisure-led tenant as it seeks to add variety to its traditional retail offer.

The boxing school and gym is moving into part of the former Argos store – which will give it three times more space than at its current premises.

A spokesperson said: “The extra space in the new gym in Queensgate means we can increase our members and classes to provide more affordable training for the people of Peterborough.

"Having the extra space allows us to buy more gym equipment and provide a better service to all of our members.

"As a Boxing club, we offer classes for everyone.

"From those that want to keep fit, learn self defence or want to compete in Amateur Boxing.

"The extra space allows our coaches to focus on smaller groups of Boxers to help improve their skills.

He added: “The gym will be ready next week.”

The new move is a collaboration with new charity shop Sparx, which recently opened in part of the former Argos store on the upper mall in the centre.

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, marketing and events co-ordinator at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re proud to support this partnership, which brings such a valuable resource to our community.

"It’s fantastic to see the Queensgate space being used to promote health, wellbeing, and positive opportunities for people of all ages.”

Classes will run daily, with a variety of options available to cater for all fitness levels.”

The arrival of the Boxing School follows the opening of the eight-screen Odeon Imax cinema and the Puttstars mini golf centre plus the arrival of UNITY, a community business that allows sole traders and crafters to sell their products in the shopping centre.