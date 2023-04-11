News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough's Puttstars mini-golf centre helps drive leisure giant's sales success

New attraction has performed ‘ahead of expectations’

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 14:23 BST

​A £2.6 million Puttstars mini-golf centre in Peterborough is helping to drive its parent company to new sales heights.​

The Puttstars centre, which features three interactive nine-hole courses plus an array of other leisure attractions, opened its doors to the public last November.

And its popularity is already having a healthy impact on the financial performance of its owner Hollywood Bowl, which also operates a bowling centre in Sturrock Way, Bretton.

Staff at the opening of Puttstars at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in November last year.Staff at the opening of Puttstars at Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, in November last year.
In its half-year trading update for the six months to March 31 this year released today (April 11), Hollywood Bowl reported a record £111.1 million revenue – up10.9 per cent on the same time last year.

However, if the impact of its new centres, including Peterborough Puttstars, is not included, its revenue is up just 3.5 per cent.

The trading update states that Puttstars Peterborough and another centre, which opened at about the same time, are ‘trading ahead of management's expectations.’

Separately, Laurence Keen, chief financial officer of Hollywood Bowl, said: “We were delighted to have opened Puttstars Peterborough in the first half of the year which is trading ahead of expectations.

"It is clear that our great value for money, high quality offer is resonating well with consumers and we were pleased to have achieved excellent customer satisfaction levels.

"Families are continuing to enjoy our diverse entertainment experience and we are focused on further investing to evolve the Puttstars brand and customer proposition.”

