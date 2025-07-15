Peterborough's Premier Fitness pool re-opens following closure

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Jul 2025, 16:46 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 18:22 BST
The Peterborough Premier Fitness swimming pool has re-opened after it was temporarily closed today (July 15).

The swimming pool, located in Hampton, is one of only two indoor pools operated by Vivacity in the city. The other is the Jack Hunt pool, which has limited opening hours.

Members of Vivacity Premier who sent an email earlier today, which said: “Due to an essential maintenance issue, we have temporarily closed the pool at Premier Fitness this afternoon. Engineers are due on site shortly and we hope to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide an update when it re-opens.”

The pool in Hampton is closed at the momentplaceholder image
The pool in Hampton is closed at the moment

However, a Vivacity spokesperson said the pool re-opened at 6pm.

In March this year, the pool was closed for several days due to a technical problem in the changing room.

The teaching pool at Peterborough Lido is also closed at the moment due to an issue with the plant room.

Related topics:PeterboroughEngineersHamptonJack Hunt
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice