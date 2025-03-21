Pool to remain closed into next week

Peterborough’s Vivacity Premier Fitness swimming pool in Hampton has been closed ‘with immediate effect’ – and will remain shut until next week.

The pool, changing room, sauna and steam room have all been shut due to a technical problem in the changing room.

The gym facilities will remain open.

Members of the centre received an email today (Friday, March 21) confirming the news.

The email said: “We regret to inform you that we have closed the changing rooms, pool and sauna/steam room at Premier Fitness with immediate effect.

“This is due to an issue with the air handling unit in the changing rooms. Engineers are on site and we are working to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

“We know that this work will not be completed today, therefore these facilities will remain closed over the weekend and into early next week. We will provide an update on Monday as soon as we know more.

“This also means that our locker capacity is reduced, so please try to bring minimal bags with you when using the gym and fitness classes.

“Hampton Leisure Centre will open at 6.30am on Monday if you would like to use the gym and changing room facilities there.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause you, but want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to get them open again as soon as possible.”

The pool is one of just three run by Vivacity in the city – the others are the pool at Jack Hunt School, and the Lido, which will not open until May.

The Vivacity website says there is no swimming available at the Jack Hunt Pool on Saturday, while there are sessions running between 12.30pm and 2.45pm on Sunday.

Lane swimming is available for an hour on Monday morning between 7.30am and 8.30am.

Demolition started at Peterborough Regional Pool this week. No long term replacement for the Regional Pool has been announced as yet.