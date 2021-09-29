Peterborough’s PCRFM community radio station shortlisted for awards

Kev Lawrence in the PCRFM studio.

Organisers said more than 430 entries were received from radio stations across the UK.

These nominations have been whittled down and PCRfm has made the shortlist in three exciting categories.

The nominations for PCRFM are as follows:

Male Presenter of the Year – Kev Lawrence

Community Show of the Year – The Kev Lawrence Breakfast Show

Live Event of the Year – Peterborough’s Drive in Firework Spectacular (produced by Wayne Fitzgerald, presented by Kev Lawrence)

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony held at the Transport Museum in Coventry, in partnership with the City of Culture next month.

Wayne Fitzgerald, a founding director at PCRFM, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised alongside many other stations who are doing great work across the UK community radio sector.

“We were particularly proud of the innovative way we found to interact with our listeners at a live event through an outside broadcast held during the pandemic.

“The whole team at PCRFM should be pleased with this industry recognition and know that all here also appreciate their hard work.”

Martin Steers, awards chair, said: “As face-to-face events resumes, it’s great to get together and celebrate the hard work of the last 18 months.

“Many stations have further cemented their essential community role in this time, and it is great to reflect.

“It is clear to see from this, that passionate presenters, volunteers, and staff are really there for their audiences.