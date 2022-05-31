Peterborough's passport office fully re-opens as package confirmed as 'non-suspicious'

Peterborough’s passport office has now re-opened after a package has been confirmed as non-suspicious by police.

Police tape was removed from the Northminster site today (31 May) and staff were allowed to head back to work this morning at 10.15am.

It comes after an envelope was found, which initially appeared to have hazardous material inside it.

The Home Office told this newspaper that appointments are now taking place on site (image: Adam Barker)

Police were initially contacted at about 7.30pm (on 30 May) with after receiving reports that a suspicious package was sent to the building.

Cambridgeshire Police told the Peterborough Telegraph: “The cordon has now been removed and staff have been allowed to return.

"The package has been confirmed as non-suspicious and no crimes have been raised.”

A HM Passport Office spokesperson said the building is now fully operational.

They said: “The Peterborough Passport Office is open following an investigation by the police of a suspicious package.

“Parts of the office were closed last night and for a brief period this morning.

“Appointments are now taking place as usual.”

A number of people were seen along City Road last night (May 30), close to the building with blankets around them.