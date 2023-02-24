“I hope it will bring a smile to people’s faces. Some of the owners will never have seen the images before, so it will be a wonderful surprise for them."

A photo exhibition, featuring images of man’s best friend at Ferry Meadows, has put a smile on park visitor’s faces this week.

The Barking exhibition has been created using photos taken by Peterborough’s Chris Porsz – also known as the Paramedic Paparazzo – and features some of the most colourful dogs and their owners in the city.

Chris, a well known face in Peterborough, said one of the keys to a great candid canine photo was getting down to their level.

He said: “People often take pictures looking down on dogs – but if you get down to their level, and get the eye contact, you will make a much better picture”.”

The pictures have been taken by Chris over the past 10 years, and he said he had walked miles, in all weathers to get the perfect puppy pictures.

He said: “I was looking out for dogs that stood out from the crowd – sometimes they are wearing colourful clothing, for example. I also tried to get a cross section of breeds.”

However, he said the cliche of ‘never work with animals or children’ could sometimes be correct – especially after an incident with a Yorkshire terrier.

He said: “Sometimes I have got too close to snarling dogs, unhappy owners or to a Yorkie that cocked it’s leg over me and my camera.

"But I have had a great reception from owners, and I hope it will bring a smile to people’s faces. Some of the owners will never have seen the images before, so it will be a wonderful surprise for them."

The images have gone on display this week and will stay in place until the summer.

