Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New owner plans £20,000 Christmas celebration

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre has been sold to its second owner in just 15 months.

The centre in Orton Goldhay was sold to Nottingham-based Cassco Holdings in September with the purchase coming 15 months after the mall had been bought by the ALB Group, also based in Nottingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ALB Group was criticised by shoppers last Christmas for not investing in festive decorations for the centre.

The Ortongate Shopping Centre is under new ownership for the second time in less than two years.

But the new owners have put that right this Christmas with a pledge to spend £20,000 on a festive celebration and charity donation.

Since buying the Ortongate for an undisclosed sum, managing director Rob Cassidy has continued to invest with the refurbishment of empty units.

Rob, 60, said: “The centre is the beating heart of this popular residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to support its continued growth and build upon its thriving community spirit, which is why we are making sure we are bringing the community together for a spectacular Christmas event.”

The family firm is putting on a Christmas fair on December 7 from 10am to 6pm with stalls, food vendors, and decorations and events.

Two large Christmas trees will decorate the centre and Father Christmas will be in his grotto handing out free gifts to under-eights and all around the scene will be set with Christmas lights and festive window displays.

Laura Cassidy, 30, manager at Cassco Holdings, which owns a number of retail and industrial sites around the country, said: “We are delighted to have become part of the local community and our aim is to foster this sense of inclusion by putting the Ortongate Shopping Centre at the very heart of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do the previous owners say?

ALB Group says that when it took over the Orton Centre it was barely half full but that investment and refurbishment work improved the appeal of the shopping centre and it soon surged to 80 per cent occupied.

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, said: “Cassco Holdings share our ethos when it comes to creating a sustainable and growing retail centre that serves its community.

"We turned around the centre’s fortunes when we bought it in April 2023 and I’m delighted that they are now picking up the baton and continuing this work.”

Laura Cassidy said: “Having worked with Arran on previous projects we were impressed by how he had turned the centre around in a relatively short period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It proves that with the right direction and investment, shopping centres like this have a promising future.”

What does the future hold?

Following the refurbishment of the remaining available units just six ‘ready to move into’ premises are available to let, with interest already shown from both large and small retailers in the remaining units.

Cassco Holdings owns 45 units at the 50-unit centre.

Retailers at the site include Poundland and Greggs plus a range of hair and beauty salons, as well as service industries such as a vets and a pharmacy. In addition, the centre is home to Ortongate Sportsbar and Fanzone.

Laura said: “Community feedback endorses our work and that of the previous owners. We aim to continue this trend.”

Future plans include improvements to the community square and sitting areas.