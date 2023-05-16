Peterborough’s Ortongate Shopping Centre has been sold to a new owner just months after going on the market.

The 15-year-old Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, is understood to have been sold to Nottingham-based property developer ALB Group.

The centre, which was put up for sale earlier this year, was being sold in three chunks for a combined price of £5 million and it is understood that the ALB Group has bought about 200,000 square feet of the 225,000 square feet site

The Ortongate Shopping Centre which is under new ownership.

The amount paid by ALB has not been revealed.

In total, the Ortongate Shopping Centre occupies about 225,000 square feet with retailers including Wilko, Food Warehouse, Greggs, Co-op Foodstore and QD Stores and B&M and coffee giant Starbucks.

The sale is the latest change at the centre, which earlier this month unveiled plans to convert a former police station within the building into offices.

German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk has also announced it will be moving into Ortongate Shopping Centre after its application was approved by Peterborough City Council.

