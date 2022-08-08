Peterborough’s Orton Mere footbridge is set to close for six weeks to allow essential maintenance to take place.

The works are being carried out by the Environment Agency, and will start on Monday, August 15.

A three mile diversion route has been put in place, but cyclists and pedestrians are being urged to avoid the area while the works are carried out.

The diversion route is: Water Lane – Station Lane – Ham Lane – Goldie Lane – Ferry Walk – Thorpe Wood – Longthorpe Cyclepath – Thorpe Meadows Cycle paths.

A spokesman for the Nene park Trust said: “The Orton Mere bridge will be closed to the public from 15th August due to important maintenance works being carried out by the Environment Agency. We apologise for any inconvenience this closure causes but the timing and extent of these works are the responsibility of the Environment Agency.”