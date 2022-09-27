Prospective students looking to study at Peterborough’s new £30 million university in the New Year are being urged to attend an open day on Saturday.

The event at ARU Peterborough, in Bishops Road, will showcase an array of study opportunities for 2023 and will offer guests the chance to speak to teaching staff and current students, find out about clubs and societies and attend talks about all aspects of student life.

Most of the courses at ARU Peterborough, including undergraduate, degree apprenticeships, and postgraduate,, will start in January, which officials say is more attractive to international and mature students.

Students enjoy a refreshing break in ARU Peterborough's coffee bar.

A central aim of ARU Peterborough is to provide courses that enhance skills needed in the workplace by local employers.

With this in mind, academics have worked with more than 170 companies to shape the new courses with range of industry-linked short courses being delivered across the academic year, including the Small Business Britain’s Small & Mighty Enterprise programme, which is supporting 300 small business owners.

A number of continuing professional development courses, outreach courses and activities are also planned for delivery throughout 2022/23. These include a suite of IEMA accredited Environmental Management courses.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “I’d like to welcome all students beginning their studies with us this week.

"There has already been a fantastic atmosphere on campus during our welcome week activities.

"We have several further opportunities for study at ARU Peterborough this academic year, from courses beginning in January, to degree apprenticeships and continuing professional development routes.

He added: “Visitors to our Open Day will be able to explore our amazing new facilities and see the progress that’s being made in expanding the university, with the second phase set to open next year.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Peterborough.”

The Open Day takes place from 10am and places must be booked at by visiting the university’s website.