The new £2.6 million Puttstars mini-golf entertainment venue in Peterborough has thrown open its doors to customers.

The nine hole courses, which are set across two storeys at the Queensgate Shopping Centre and which offers a range of entertainment aimed at all the family, welcomed a steady flow of fun seekers from the moment it opened on Friday morning.

First customers through the doors to try out their mini-golf skills were Whittlesey couple George Thompson (29) and Jaimie Brown (38).

They said: “It looks brilliant and is definitely somewhere to bring the children.

"We only decided yesterday that we would come and have a go and we’re amazed to be told that we’re the first customers."

Manager Jennifer Gillard said: “It is a really emotional moment – we seem to have waited so long for this moment.

”And it is wonderful that we already have so many bookings – we are going to be really busy all day long as well as through the evening.

She added: “We look forward to welcoming the families and friends of Peterborough through the doors of our new indoor mini-golf centre, to experience affordable fun and quality entertainment, especially in the run up to the festive season.”

Mark Broadhead, director at Queensgate, said: “We are excited to see Puttstars mini-golf being the first entertainment business to open its doors as part of our new leisure extension.

"Mini-golf fun is a brilliant addition to our current leisure offering, in addition to Puttstars’ arcade games and bar and diner.

“We expect Puttstars to be really popular with visitors, especially as it is the first of several other exciting upcoming openings at the centre including Empire Cinemas.”

The centre features three fun-filled and interactive nine-hole courses, known as The Rookie, The Enthusiast and The Master, with scoring done online, which guests can access on their mobile phones using QR codes and bragging rights for anyone who makes the coveted leader board.

Guests can also enjoy dishes and drinks at the centre's bar and diner, as well as keep the competition going in the centre’s fun-filled arcade area.

Bookings are being taken, with all guests encouraged to pre-book their mini-golf experience in advance at the Puttstars’ website.

Undefined: readMore

1. Peterborough Puttstars Staff at the opening of Puttstars at Queensgate Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Peterborough Puttstars The first customers at Puttstars Peterborough were George Thompson and Jaimie Brown of Whittlesey. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Peterborough Puttstars The entrance to Puttstars in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Peterborough Puttstars Early customers at Puttstars in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales