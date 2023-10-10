News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan

Peterborough's Nene Valley Rock Festival to relocate next year

Organisers of rock festival say they are talking with a number of venues in and around Peterborough to keep event alive
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The organisers of a rock festival in Peterborough have announced they will be moving to a new venue next year.

The Nene Valley Rock Festival was held on land owned by the Nene Park Trust near Ferry Meadows earlier this year, with people travelling to see a range of classic bands playing over a weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There was controversy about the festival in the run up – and following – the event, with residents living near the site complaining about noise and disruption while the festival took place.

The Beguiled band at the Nene Valley Rock FestivalThe Beguiled band at the Nene Valley Rock Festival
The Beguiled band at the Nene Valley Rock Festival
Most Popular

Organisers also admitted the numbers attending the event were ‘disappointing’ following the festival, which was held last month.

Now they have announced the festival will be moving from Nene Park, although a new site has not been confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “As I'm sure you are aware, when we decided to go ahead with NVRF we tried to provide something a little different from the usual "festival in a field". We chose the Nene Park site as it provided supporting infrastructure (showers, restaurants etc) which we hope enhanced the festival experience. It also provided alternatives to the music, should anyone wish to have an hour or two off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, the organisation running Nene Park have decided that music festivals don't fit into their future strategy. We haven't done anything to create this situation; how we behaved, and how we left the site was fine, its just that they don't want any festivals for the immediate future

“So, what happens now? DO NOT BE CONCERNED! The NVRF team are in active and detailed discussions with a number of other venues in the area around Peterborough. Our intention is to create the same vibe as we had at Nene Park, in another unique location. We hope to be able to announce the new location fairly soon, so that you and we can make plans for next year. We also intend to keep to the last week in August/Early September if at all possible.”

Related topics:OrganisersPeterboroughFacebook