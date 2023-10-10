Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers of a rock festival in Peterborough have announced they will be moving to a new venue next year.

The Nene Valley Rock Festival was held on land owned by the Nene Park Trust near Ferry Meadows earlier this year, with people travelling to see a range of classic bands playing over a weekend.

The Beguiled band at the Nene Valley Rock Festival

Now they have announced the festival will be moving from Nene Park, although a new site has not been confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “As I'm sure you are aware, when we decided to go ahead with NVRF we tried to provide something a little different from the usual "festival in a field". We chose the Nene Park site as it provided supporting infrastructure (showers, restaurants etc) which we hope enhanced the festival experience. It also provided alternatives to the music, should anyone wish to have an hour or two off.

“Unfortunately, the organisation running Nene Park have decided that music festivals don't fit into their future strategy. We haven't done anything to create this situation; how we behaved, and how we left the site was fine, its just that they don't want any festivals for the immediate future