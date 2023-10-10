Peterborough's Nene Valley Rock Festival to relocate next year
and live on Freeview channel 276
The organisers of a rock festival in Peterborough have announced they will be moving to a new venue next year.
The Nene Valley Rock Festival was held on land owned by the Nene Park Trust near Ferry Meadows earlier this year, with people travelling to see a range of classic bands playing over a weekend.
There was controversy about the festival in the run up – and following – the event, with residents living near the site complaining about noise and disruption while the festival took place.
Organisers also admitted the numbers attending the event were ‘disappointing’ following the festival, which was held last month.
Now they have announced the festival will be moving from Nene Park, although a new site has not been confirmed.
In a post on Facebook, organisers said: “As I'm sure you are aware, when we decided to go ahead with NVRF we tried to provide something a little different from the usual "festival in a field". We chose the Nene Park site as it provided supporting infrastructure (showers, restaurants etc) which we hope enhanced the festival experience. It also provided alternatives to the music, should anyone wish to have an hour or two off.
“Unfortunately, the organisation running Nene Park have decided that music festivals don't fit into their future strategy. We haven't done anything to create this situation; how we behaved, and how we left the site was fine, its just that they don't want any festivals for the immediate future
“So, what happens now? DO NOT BE CONCERNED! The NVRF team are in active and detailed discussions with a number of other venues in the area around Peterborough. Our intention is to create the same vibe as we had at Nene Park, in another unique location. We hope to be able to announce the new location fairly soon, so that you and we can make plans for next year. We also intend to keep to the last week in August/Early September if at all possible.”