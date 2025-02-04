Peterborough's Nene Valley railway- soon to be visited by the Flying Scotsman- moves out of 'imminent danger' of closing with £87,000

An urgent appeal to raise £300k was launched in May.

Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway has moved out of imminent danger of closure after raising £87,000.

The money has been raised after the heritage railway launched an urgent appeal in May to keep itself running in the face of stark financial challenges.

NVR said that these challenges came about due to a combination of COVID-19 leaving a deficit over a two-year period and also operating costs rising sharply.

In total, the railway is looking to raise £300,000 to refill its reserves but it has been confirmed that the £87,000 already raised is enough to see the railway operating as normal.

A statement from Nene Valley Railway said: “The railway is not in immediate danger of closing. We are running as normal and will continue to do so.

"The £300,000 fundraising target is there to refill our reserves. It will enable the railway to maintain operations, conduct essential repairs and embark on vital infrastructure upgrades and restoration projects to ensure its long-term viability.

"The railway needs to be able to manage unforeseen events such as equipment failure or another pandemic. Without rebuilding reserves in this way and in the sum suggested, operations may have to be scaled back or otherwise revisited in order to de-risk/reduce the contingency needs catered for by reserves at the level targeted.

"Initial response to the appeal has been fantastic with over £87,000 having been raised so far. We have seen donations coming in from around the world, and there have been people carrying out their own sponsored challenges to support the railway too.

"Although the initial response to our appeal has been great, we must keep the momentum going.”

NVR has also applied to a series of benevolent organisations. This includes the Garfield Weston Foundation, which allocated £20,000 towards NVR’s core costs, including overheads and non-capital spending.

Michael Purcell, Chairman of Nene Valley Railway, said: “Nene Valley Railway is more than just a railway attraction; it's a community of volunteers, a legacy, and a symbol of our industrial heritage.

“We are calling upon all those who cherish the heritage and charm of Nene Valley Railway to join us in this crucial effort. Your contributions will not only help us weather the current storm but will ensure that the railway can continue to inspire and delight our visitors and volunteers for years to come."

To made a donation to Nene Valley Railway, you can use the details:

Account Name: Nene Valley Railway Ltd

Account Number: 97253308

Sort Code: 54-21-38

Reference: General Donation

Donations can also be made online and further details about how to claim gift aid can be found at https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/164/general-fund.