Flying Scotsman: Historic locomotive coming to Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway
A very special visitor will be arriving at Nene Valley Railway next month – as The Flying Scotsman will be running in Peterborough for three weekends.
The iconic locomotive will arrive at the attraction as part of celebrations marking 200 years of the Modern Railway.
The Flying Scotsman will be running on February 22 and 23, and March 1 and March 2, and March 8 and 9.
This will be the first time the locomotive has hauled passenger trains since 2023.
Nene Valley Railway has been an iconic part of Peterborough for many years – but have struggled financially since COVID. They are hoping the world famous locomotive coming to run for three weekends will provide a significant boost.
While Nene Valley Railway has said it is not under threat of closure, an appeal has been launched to raise vital funds to work on infrastructure and make repairs.
A spokesperson for Nene Valley Railway said: “ It has been tough for us since COVID, with our “Back on Track” appeal to raise £300,000 still ongoing, the current total sitting at just over £80,000 and we hope this major event will help bring in much
needed funds. Running heritage locomotives, especially steam, is very expensive and many people don’t realise the costs behind what we do, this is especially the case with a legendary engine such as The Flying Scotsman and so to be able to continue to bring this part of our countries history alive is incredibly important.”
In addition to passenger trains, The Flying Scotsman will be hauling at least one evening Fish and Chip Train, with possibly more dates to be added as well as a photographic charter, and static visits to the footplate and to walk through the famous corridor tender all of which we expect to be very much sort after.
There will be more celebrations at Nene Valley the week after The Flying Scotsman leaves, with another iconic loco, 70000 Britannia running.
Passenger trains using 70000 Britannia will be running on March 15 and 16.
For more information about the visits, and to buy tickets, visit https://www.nvr.org.uk/
To donate to the Nene Valley Railway Back on Track appeal, visit https://nvr.org.uk/product.php/164/