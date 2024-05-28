There was plenty of pomp and circumstance on show at Nene Valley Railway (NVR) over the weekend when HRH Duke of Gloucester paid a visit.

First cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Richard arrived at Wansford on Saturday May 25 to help mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuxAF).

Civic dignitaries, NVR workers and local well-wishers joined representatives from the RAuxAF in welcoming the Duke, who is the Honorary Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force.

The purpose of the Duke’s visit was to temporarily re-name a Battle of Britain class steam locomotive from ‘92 Squadron’ to ‘Auxiliary Aviator’ in order to honour reservists who have served over the past 100 years.

The Battle of Britain Locomotive Society was keen to support the Royal Auxiliary Air Force with a temporary name change after learning 41,000 RAF volunteer reserves were killed in action whilst serving during the Second World War.

First introduced on Britain’s railways in 1945, Battle of Britain class locomotives comprised some 47 engines that were named to commemorate individuals, RAF stations and operational RAF squadrons which took part in the Battle of Britain.

Today there are just nine of these locomotives left, all of which are being carefully preserved by heritage railway groups like the much-loved NVR.

The Duke – who is patron of the NVR – appeared relaxed as he inspected the locomotive’s footplate. Music provided by musicians from the Band of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force enhanced the gala atmosphere further.

