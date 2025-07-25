Peterborough's MPs voice concern at new figures showing rise in shoplifting, theft and violence

Concerns have been voiced at a rise in some forms of crime in Cambridgeshire - including shoplifting.

Peterborough's MPs have voiced concern at new figures showing rise in shoplifting, theft and violence.

New data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed sharp increases in some sex, violence and shoplifting offences across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Overall the figures for the 12 months to the end of March this year show a two percent drop in reported crime with 67,814 incidents reported to police in the 12 months to the end of March 2025 – a drop of 1,067 on the 68,881 incidents reported in the previous 12 months.

But within those figures there are marked rises in sexual violence – up 17 percent from 2,465 in the 12 months to the end of March 2024, to 2,880 for the current 12 months – a rise of 415 incidents.

Shoplifting incidents rose by 1,374 to 7,638 over the last 12 months compared with 6,264 in the previous year – an increase of 22 percent.

The number of offences involving the possession of an offensive weapon rose from 838 over the same period by 167 to 1,005.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “These latest crime figures fit with issues I hear locally.

"Whilst Peterborough is not the worst place we do have a worrying level of shoplifting, theft and violence.

"We need a much stronger focus on neighbourhood policing and joint work with the council and other partners.

"It is very welcome that we have recently seen an increase in 10 neighbourhood police officers in the city but we need more.

"These figures demonstrate the need to keep on campaigning for better action on community safety, anti-social behaviour and crime.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: “These figures show a mixed picture.

"It’s welcome that overall crime is down, but the rise in violent offences, sexual offences, and homicide is deeply worrying - and communities across our region will rightly expect serious action.

Mr Carling added: “No one should feel unsafe in their own neighbourhood, and we need to see a proper focus on prevention, visible policing and tackling the causes of crime.

"That includes rebuilding neighbourhood policing after years of cuts, and taking a much stronger stance on violence against women and girls.

"This is something Labour has committed to making a top priority through stronger sentencing, better victim support and specialist domestic abuse units in every police force.

"People want to see a justice system that works and streets that feel safe.

"I’ll keep pushing for both.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “In terms of the overall decrease in crime, obviously this is a positive thing and always the direction we would like things to go.

“We continue to work hard to tackle violent offences, executing warrants, holding dedicated operations and taking part in national initiatives such as amnesties for knives, firearms and weapons now banned under the Offensive Weapons Act such as knuckledusters, extendable batons, and curved swords.

"Sexual offences remain among our top priorities, as we target offenders and strive to provide a better service for victims.

"While a high number of reports is concerning, it is also reassuring that victims of this type of crime have the confidence to come forward in the knowledge they will be treated with compassion and their report taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated.

She added: “We are committed to tackling crime across the county and working with partners and the business community to target suspects and provide reassurance.

“For repeat offenders we are applying for criminal behaviour orders (CBOs), preventing them from entering areas where they have previously committed crime.

“Peterborough and Fenland have recently rolled out a Spree Offender Team and there is an officer dedicated to supporting businesses in Peterborough city centre.

“Across the county, numerous shoplifters have been brought to justice and the significant increase in the number of positive outcomes for retail crime is testament to this ongoing good work.”