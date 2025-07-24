Sex, violence and shoplifting offences rise in Cambridgeshire despite falling crime trend, according new figures

The number of sexual offences and crimes of violence, homicide, possession of offensive weapons and shoplifting increased in Cambridgeshire last year, according to new statistics.

The notable hike in offences involving violence against people and business outlets occurred against a backdrop of falling crime in many other areas and is revealed in new crime data from the Office for National Statistics.

The data shows that there was two percent fall in recorded crime, down were 67,814 incidents reported to police in the 12 months to the end of March 2025 – a drop of 1,067 on the 68,881 incidents reported in the previous 12 months.

However amongst those figures is an increase in the number of sexual offences reported, which rose by 17 percent from 2,465 in the 12 months to the end of March 2024, to 2,880 for the current 12 months – a rise of 415 incidents.

The number of crimes of violence against another person went up by 238 from 24,854 to 25,092 over the same period.

Violent attacks causing injury to another person went up from 5,591 to 5,612 while those where there were no injuries rose from 12,352 to 12,708.

Homicides, which is causing the death of another person from accidental, reckless or negligent acts even if there is no intent to cause harm, went up from four to 10.

There was also a rise in the number of thefts from other people which increased from 860 offences to 907.

Shoplifting incidents rose by 1,374 to 7,638 over the last 12 months compared with 6,264 in the previous year – an increase of 22 percent.

The number of offences involving the possession of an offensive weapon rose from 838 over the same period by 167 to 1,005.

However, there were falls in the number of robberies, down 11 percent from 666 to 593 over the same period, while the number of burglaries of people’s homes fell by 19 percent from 2,181 to 1,768 incidents. There was a similar fall in the number of break-ins of non residential premises, from 1,295 to 1,229.

Stalking and harassment offences fell by two percent to 6,666 from 6,819 offences.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “In terms of the overall decrease in crime, obviously this is a positive thing and always the direction we would like things to go.

"The spike in sexual offences may be due to our ongoing work encouraging victims to come forward and report.

“And with regards to shoplifting, this could be linked to the cost of living.

"We have seen a decrease in other areas such as burglary, which might also contribute to the increase in this area.”