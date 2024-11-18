Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MPs call for answers to seven questions

Peterborough’s MPs are demanding answers from the Government minister in charge of UK border security to key questions on the use of a Peterborough hotel for asylum seekers.

The action comes after 146 asylum seekers were due to be moved into the iconic Dragonfly Hotel at Thorpe Meadows by the Home Office over the weekend.

Now North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes are demanding answers from Dame Angela Eagle, the Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum,

The Dragonfly Hotel, Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough, is to be used as a refuge for 146 asylum seekers

In a letter to the minister, they ask:

How long do you envisage the Dragonfly Hotel being used for emergency asylum accommodation?

What regard did the Home Office give to the fact that Peterborough already houses over 400 asylum seekers?

What discussions did the Home Office have with the police before making a decision to commission the hotel?

What measures are being taken to process their claims efficiently?

What support is being provided to both the asylum seekers and the hotel staff to ensure their safety and well-being?

What steps are being taken to ensure local services and infrastructure are not adversely affected?

What steps has the Home Office taken to ensure the hotel honours existing bookings or compensates clients appropriately?

The MPs state in their letter: “We urge the government to provide clarity and reassurance to both the residents of Peterborough and the asylum seekers involved.

"This situation requires urgent attention, and we will continue to advocate for a swift resolution that upholds the dignity of all those affected.

They point out: “The Dragonfly Hotel is wholly unsuitable for this purpose, both for the city’s residents and for the migrants involved.

"The surrounding area lacks the infrastructure to provide the necessary support, and the hotel’s use for this purpose could significantly impact local services.”

They say: "Peterborough is a welcoming, tolerant city, and our community has a proud history of compassion toward those seeking refuge from persecution and violence.

But they warn: "We already home the largest number of asylum seekers in the region.

"We have serious concerns about the appropriateness of this location for asylum accommodation, and we are deeply disappointed by this decision.”

Mr Carling and Mr Pakes add: “We understand that the root of this issue lies in the enormous backlog of asylum cases caused by years of mismanagement under the previous Conservative government, leaving the current government to grapple with a system under immense strain.

"While we recognise that addressing this crisis will take time, the decision to house asylum seekers in local hotels is not a sustainable or acceptable solution for our communities.

“In addition, we would welcome a detailed update on the government’s progress in clearing the asylum backlog, ending the use of hotels for asylum accommodation, and creating a fair, humane, and effective asylum system."

News of the decision to move asylum seekers into the lakeside 70-bedroom Dragonfly Hotel was revealed on November 14 when Peterborough City councillors were alerted.