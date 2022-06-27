The most popular girl's names given to children in Peterborough in 2020

Peterborough's most popular names: Top 20 girls names given to babies born in the city - including Sophia

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the most popular baby names in the Peterborough Registration District in 2020

By Adam Barker
Monday, 27th June 2022, 5:00 am

Naming your baby is one of the first and hardest decisions parents have to make but many people were inspired by similar choices.

Last week, The Peterborough Telegraph compiled a list of the most popular boys names for children in the Peterborough Registration District.

This week it’s the turn of the most popular girls names, alongside some famous faces who share the same names.

The baby names listed were the top 20 girls names – some of which rank in joint place – chosen in 2020, which is according to the latest available data.

There are many spelling variations of the names listed, which has been taken into account.

The number included in brackets under the photograph is how many times a baby in Peterborough was given that name in 2020.

Take a look at the photographs below to see if your baby girl’s name features:

1. Sophia

Sophia (36) was the most popular girl's name given to children in Peterborough in 2020. Sofia Vergara is a Colombian and American actress, who was the highest paid actress in American television from 2013 to 2020 - most notably featuring in the sitcom Modern Family.

Photo: Amy Sussman

2. Amelia

Amelia (34) was the second most popular girl's name. Amelia Dimoldenberg has 1.7 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, gaining her following through her popular popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date.

Photo: Joe Maher

3. Olivia

Completing the podium and the third most popular girl's name given to children in Peterborough in 2020 is Olivia (33) - the same name as 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U' American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.

Photo: Mindy Small

4. Willow

In fourth place is the name Willow (31) - the same name as American singer, and daughter of actor Will Smith, Willow Smith.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON

