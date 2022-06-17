Naming your baby is one of the first and hardest decisions parents have to make but many people were inspired by similar choices.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of the most popular boys names for children in the Peterborough Registration District, alongside some famous faces who share the same names.

The baby names listed were the top 20 boys names – some of which rank in joint place – chosen in 2020, which is according to the latest available data.

There are many spelling variations of the names listed, which has been taken into account, and rest assured – girl’s names will be published in due course.

Take a look at the photographs below to see if your baby boy’s name features:

1. Muhammad Muhammad was the most popular boys name given to children in Peterborough in 2020, with 60 children given the name. Muhammad Ali, birth name Cassius Clay, is widely considered to be one of the best and most iconic heavyweight boxers of all time. Photo: Kent Gavin

2. Arthur Runner-up to Muhammad is the name Arthur. 36 children were given the name Arthur in 2020. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was the British writer who created the fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in 1887. Photo: Fox Photos

3. Noah The name Noah completes the podium of Peterborough's most popular boys names for children in 2020, with 33 children being given the name. American social media influencer Noah Beck, known for his content on TikTok, scored the first goal of this year's Soccer Aid for Unicef last weekend. Photo: Alex Davidson

4. Oscar and Henry Oscar and Henry were the joint fourth and fifth most popular boys names, with 32 children being given the each name in 2020. They are the names of two famous historical figures - Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, and King Henry VIII. Photo: Getty Images