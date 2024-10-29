Visitors encouraged to come and see the ‘invaluable charitable and social action work mosques do for the community’

One of Peterborough’s most active mosques is set to hold its annual Open Day next month.

The Masjid Khadijah and Islamic Centre on Cromwell Road will be opening its doors on Sunday November 17 as part of its continued outreach efforts to promote community cohesion.

Mosque President Mohammed Mansha said the open day will provide an informal opportunity for Peterborians of all faiths – and no faith – to visit, explore, question and experience the ins-and-outs of a busy mosque.

“We aim to make local people more familiar and comfortable with Islam and at the same time communicating and highlighting the invaluable charitable and social action work mosques do for the community,” he said.

As one of the most unique and active community centres in the city, Masjid Khadijah enjoys good links with all communities in the area and is proud to be the centre of inter-community relations.

“Masjid Khadijah and Islamic Centre has always had an open-door policy,” Mr Mansha explained, “and we will continue to focus our efforts on embracing the multicultural communities of Peterborough by regularly holding events such as this.”

Masjid Khadijah was first established in 1986 in a small house on Cromwell Road. Since then it has grown to become an integral community and activity centre, as well as a place of worship and learning.

Staff and volunteers will be on hand to engage with mosque visitors all throughout the Open Day, which will run from 11am to 4pm. In addition, attendees will also have opportunities to observe the congregation praying. Elsewhere there will be displays on Islam and the mosque’s charitable and social action work, as well as a children’s book corner and interactive storytelling.

Mr Mansha said the frank yet friendly discussions staff had with visitors tended to be the annual event’s highlight.

“The event is primarily aimed at improving community cohesion and for us all to get to know one another better within the community,” he observed.

The ‘Faith, Food & Friends’ Open Day will be held at Masjid Khadijah and Islamic Centre on Cromwell Road on Sunday November 17 from 11am to 4pm. Snacks and light refreshments will be provided.