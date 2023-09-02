Peterborough's Little Miracles to mark 10 years since BBC DIY SOS helped create perfect base for the children's charity

A decade on since the BBC DIY SOS team descended on Peterborough, a children’s charity will celebrate the remarkable headquarters the group left behind.

The Little Miracles Headquarters at The Spinney, Hartwell Way, Ravensthorpe was dangerous and not suitable for the work being done by the charity – but it was transformed in 2013 when Nick Knowles and his team spent a week working at the site.

Workers came from across the country – some as far as Scotland – to help on the BBC 1 charity project, with everyone involved volunteering time and resources to help out.

It is 10 years since the DIY SOS team transformed The Spinney

Since then, the charity has gone from strength to strength, helping thousands of disabled children, those with life limiting conditions, and their families, with the Spinney providing a safe place for youngsters to play and learn, and for their families to get advice and care.

Michelle King, CEO of the charity said: “Since the DIYSOS team built The Spinney as part of Children in Need ten years ago, Little Miracles has helped literally tens of thousands of families with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

"We were at a point where we just couldn’t cope with the growing number of people who were asking for help, the building we had was too small, dangerous, and lots of our children found it completely inaccessible.

“Without the help and kindness of all of the incredible volunteers who helped build our centre, we just couldn’t be the charity we are today. Last year we saw around 15,000 people at The Spinney!"

The celebrations to mark the anniversary are taking place today, and while the charity has managed to contact some of the volunteers who came to help on the project, they have not been able to contact everyone.