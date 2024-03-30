Sarah Short and Joanne Annis from JS Davidson, with Sarah Woodbine, Volunteer Manager at Little Miracles.

One of Peterborough’s best-loved charities has received an early Easter delivery, courtesy of a generous local transport firm that wanted to ‘give the Easter Bunny a helping hand.’

Little Miracles was thrilled to take delivery of 480 chocolate eggs from JS Davidson, a Woodston-based transport firm which specialises in temperature-controlled logistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kind donation – which will go toward the charity’s annual Good Friday egg hunt – is the latest offering in a long line of dedicated aid from JS Davidson, which first forged a relationship with Little Miracles in the early days of Covid.

“We are, as ever, incredibly grateful to JS Davidson for their ongoing support,” said Louise Evans, the charity’s Head of Income Generation.

“Not only do their regular financial donations allow us to plan our activities and afford to keep our centre running, but their ad-hoc gifts and foodbank items mean we can spend more money on supporting our families.”

Little Miracles provides help for children and young adults up to the age of 25 who have additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and offers activities, training, counselling, advice and safe spaces for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eggs will be combined with other donations to use in the egg hunt, and to share out among children who may not otherwise receive an Easter treat.

JS Davidson’s Managing Director, John Davidson said the donation ensures “Little Miracles is able to create a magical Easter experience and ensure that every child in its care, and not forgetting any young siblings they may have, enjoys a chocolate treat.”

He added:

“Little Miracles is an excellent charity whose team work tirelessly to support the babies, children and young people in their care, and also their families.

“Many of the families have had a tough four years with Covid and lockdowns, the fallout of the pandemic and then the cost-of-living crisis, all on top of trying to do their best by their children every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise was eager to pay tribute to the transport firm’s continued commitment: