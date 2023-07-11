Peterborough's Little Miracles invites volunteers from BBC DIY SOS to anniversary celebrations

Peterborough children’s charity Little Miracles have called for volunteers who helped during the incredible BBC DIY SOS project to create their headquarters to get in touch – to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the project.

The charity helps helps families who have children with disabled and life-limiting conditions, with thousands of youngsters being given support over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A decade ago, the BBC DIY SOS team, led by Nick Knowles, helped transform their headquarters at The Spinney, with volunteers pledging time and resources from across Peterborough during the project.

Little Miracles receiving its cheque from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Now a special celebration is planned – and the charity want as many people who helped to join in the festivities.

Michelle King, CEO of the charity said: “Since the DIYSOS team built The Spinney as part of Children in Need ten years ago, Little Miracles has helped literally tens of thousands of families with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

"We were at a point where we just couldn’t cope with the growing number of people who were asking for help, the building we had was too small, dangerous, and lots of our children found it completely inaccessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the help and kindness of all of the incredible volunteers who helped build our centre, we just couldn’t be the charity we are today. Last year we saw around 15,000 people at The Spinney! We would love to see those who helped us in 2013 at our BBQ in September to reminisce and show everyone just how far we’ve come.”

Anyone who helped is asked to contact the charity by visiting https://www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk/

The charity has also received a boost, thanks to Cambridgeshire housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes, who donated £1,500 to help.

The money will help fund over 100 hours of childcare at the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Evans, Head of Income Generation at Little Miracles Charity, said: “Demand for our services is increasing dramatically, and donations like this mean that Little Miracles can be there for the growing number of families who reach out to us. In the next three years we hope to be here for around 50,000 people.

“The Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a fantastic initiative. It’s a lovely idea to have employees choose local charities with a cause that is close to their hearts, and where they can see their money making a real difference.

“We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes once again for its generous donation which will help to make a real difference.”

Daniel Evans, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Little Miracles a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad