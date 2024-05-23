Peterborough's Little Miracles charity goes green with new solar panels on centre roof

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Panels will help charity save money, as well as the environment

A much loved Peterborough charity has gone green – with the addition of solar panels to the roof of their base.

Little Miracles, the charity which offers support to families with children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions, installed the new kit at their headquarters at The Spinney in Peterborough this week.

Along with making them more environmentally friendly, the move will also save the charity vital funds – which can go towards helping more families in Peterborough.

Michelle King at Little Miracles with Emerson Patton, MD of Bright Business Advice.com and Gary Bishop, owner of Next Generation Renewable Energy who have installed solar panels on the roof.

The charity said a special thanks to a number of people who helped the mission come to life, with tributes paid to Greg Bishop and Next Generation Renewable Energy Ltd for organising the installation, Little Miracles Trustee Emerson Patton of Bright Business Advice for initiating the idea, Segen for providing the solar panelling, Eyre & Elliston for providing the necessary electrical items, DNA Scaffolding for providing the scaffolding and the one and only Billy Byrne.

Louise Evans, from Little Miracles, said: “Not only is it the right thing to do environmentally but the financial saving we will make means we will be able to help more families of children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions. Little Miracles relies almost entirely on voluntary donations. We are so grateful to Emerson, Greg and the team for their generosity, we simply couldn’t be the charity we are without incredible supporters like them.”