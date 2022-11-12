The large scale Covid-19 vaccination hub in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough is to close at the end of the year putting a question mark over more than 40 jobs.

The vaccination centre (LSVC), which is housed in the former Next store on the first floor of the mall, was opened in October last year in a bid to make it easier for people to get their Covid-19 jabs.

At the time, heath officials were concerned the take up of vaccinations was lower in Peterborough than many other parts of the country but those worries have eased as more people have received their jabs and boosters.

But the closure of the centre on December 31 means an uncertain time for staff and volunteers.

There are currently 44 staff on fixed term contracts at the centre with, over the last four weeks, 24 bank workers and 68 volunteers although this number does vary.

A Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care Services (ICS) spokesperson said: "We are working with staff on fixed term contracts to identify future employment opportunities across our health and care partners and support the many bank staff and volunteers at the centre by sharing information and advice on alternative opportunities.

“We are working with Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust (CCS), which runs the large-scale centres, and its staff to discuss future employment opportunities within our Integrated Care System.

"We recognise the unique skills and commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our local people and communities that everyone who works within these centres has.”

The large scale vaccination centre will close following the completion of the autumn booster programme in December this year and during this time boosters and primary first and second vaccines can still be administered at Queensgate for the duration of the booster campaign with no need for people to make an appointment.

The Covid-19 Vaccinators on Tour bus will continue and health officials will go on delivering the Covid-19 autumn booster directly in care homes and housebound patients.

The spokesperson added: “Following the successful effort to protect those who live and work in Peterborough from Covid-19 over the last two years, the large-scale vaccination centre at Queensgate Shopping Centre will close on December 31, 2022.

“Our well established Covid-19 vaccine programme will continue to operate from alternate locations in Peterborough.

“This means that those eligible for a vaccination can still receive it via pharmacies and our outreach delivery, which provides vaccinations in community locations, care homes and to housebound patients.

“We would like to thank the amazing staff and volunteers for their dedication, compassion, and hard work that has helped to protect the people of Peterborough from COVID-19.

“Protecting the most vulnerable from both COVID-19 and flu during the autumn and winter remains a high priority and we encourage everyone who is eligible to come forward for their autumn booster.”