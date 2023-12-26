Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough company is celebrating a national awards success.

IT Naturally, based in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, has just won the Best Employer title at the Growing Business Awards.

The judges stated: “We could see very easily why people like to work for this company.

From left, Emma Peries - Marketing Manager, Patrick Neal-Wright – Service Desk Manager, Jay Jayasinghe – Cyber Security Analyst, Richard Gardner – CEO, Carl Archer – Service Manager, Jo Sanderson – Technical Sales Manager, Julie Bishop – CEO, Fernando Teixeira – Service Desk Team Lead, Jess Blight – Head of Service and Kai Thompson-White – EUC Analyst

“IT Naturally has built impressive levels of confidence within its team and has big plans for the future.”

Richard Gardner, joint chief executive, said: “I couldn’t be happier for IT Naturally to win this award.

"It reflects the company we are and will always be. It reflects our focus on making IT Naturally a great place to work and we will never stop doing that.”

Julie Bishop, joint chief executive, said: “It was so exciting to win, to get recognition for our team was incredible.

"I feel so proud for everyone because despite the title being ‘Employer of the Year’, for us this is all about our incredible team.

"This is a win for every single person in our team who makes our company such a fantastic place to work. Here’s to us – for building a place where we all grow, laugh, and succeed together and for putting people first.”

The award comes as the firm has also been named as B Corp Certified, which shows the business is meeting high standards of performance, accountability, and transparency based on an array of factors.