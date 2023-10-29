Peterborough's Great Eastern Runners raise thousands for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice
Fundraisers taking part in Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run raised thousands of pounds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.
A total of 35 runners, including Sue Ryder Nurses laced up their trainers to take on the half marathon or fun run in support of the charity - many pounding the pavements in memory of loved ones who had been cared for at the Peterborough Sue Ryder Hospice.
Richard Ostler from Perry was inspired to part in the run – his first ever half marathon - following the kindness and care his dad received from the team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in May this year. Having set himself an initial target of £600, Richard has smashed this with his fundraising total now surpassing £1,300.
Richard said: “Wearing the Sue Ryder vest and hearing people cheer me on was just lovely – it was a great day! The course is mainly flat but there were a couple of little drags which were challenging, and the last kilometer was tough. Knowing why I was doing it and who for, gave me the motivation to keep going. Crossing the finish line was a relief, but it felt incredible knowing that what I had set out to do, I had now achieved. I am delighted to have more than doubled my fundraising target for Sue Ryder too – thanks to everyone who has supported me!”
Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said “We are incredibly proud of all 35 of our runners who took part in the Great Eastern Run this weekend. We rely on fundraising activities and voluntary donations to help cover all the costs of providing palliative care and bereavement support services – which we give to people free of charge. That's why events like this are so important to help raise vital funds so that we can continue to be there when it matters for families going through the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us - we are looking forward to next year’s run already!”