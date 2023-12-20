Matty’s signature Lemon Tart

Ingredients:Pastry-120g unsalted butter80g icing sugar3 egg yolks250g plain flour2 tbsp waterZest 1 lemonLemon cream-5 medium eggs160g caster sugar100ml lemon juiceZest of 4 lemons150ml double cream1. Make pastry; cream butter, lemon zest and sugar together and add 2 egg yolks (reserve 3rd for glazing later). Add flour and rub together until you get fine crumbs. Add water and bring together to dough ball; knead dough until just together2. Roll into ball and flatten slightly, cover in cling film and put in fridge for half hour3. Lightly flour surface, roll into large enough circle to fill tart tin. Place pastry into tin, and use piece of excess pastry to push into cavities of tin4. Prick with fork and put in fridge for another half hour5. Line and fill pastry with baking beans and blind bake for 10mins at 160 degree C. Remove lining and bake for further 20mins. Brush remaining egg yolk around the pastry and bake for a further minute6. Make lemon cream; Mix together eggs, sugar, lemon juice and zest. Add cream and combine and place into jug.7. Turn oven down to 140 degrees C. Pour lemon cream into pastry and bake for 25 minutes! There should be a slight wobble in the middle when you take it out.8. Leave to cool fully, dust with icing sugar, eat!