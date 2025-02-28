Peterborough's former Ploughman's pub could become smaller sports bar and shops

Planning application has been submitted to council

A former community pub in Peterborough could be converted into a smaller sports bar and three retail units.

Gujjar Investments Ltd has applied to Peterborough City Council for permission to transform the vacant Ploughman pub building at the Werrington District Centre.

The applicant, who also recently submitted an application to erect a taxi office at the centre, hopes to subdivide the building into four commercial units.

Three units would become shops while the fourth would be a sports bar.

The planning application states: "Whilst it is recognised that there will be a reduction in the size of the public house use, the use will not be lost as the proposal includes a sports bar which is a financially viable alternative."

The applicant also claims that the benefit of having three shops should be looked upon favourably by planners due to job creation and an "improved service offer to the local community".

The Ploughman pub closed in early 2024 following a legal battle with previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.

It was placed on the market after the company obtained a county court order on July 5 last year for possession of the premises. The building has since been taken over by new owners.

Edward Gee, director at property specialists Savills in Peterborough, previously said: "We have been marketing the property for some time with no interest received from anyone looking to re-use it as a pub.

"The new owners have therefore decided to redevelop into shops on the ground floor and there is already residential at first floor level."

Councillor John Fox, who represents the Werrington ward, said: "I was very saddened when The Ploughman closed because it was a very good community fundraising pub.

"It did a lot for charities and was a very good facility. I personally would like to see it reopen as a pub and maybe as a restaurant as well."

He added: "When it comes to planning, it's not always what we think, it's what the people think.

"We'll get feedback from the public and see what they think and see how Werrington Neighbourhood Council react.

"There's going to be people for and against, but our job is to work out what is good for the residents."

If approved, the plans would see new aluminium shopfronts at ground floor level. Parking would be provided by the adjacent district centre car park.

The plans were validated by Peterborough City Council on Thursday, February 27 and will be decided on by planners at a later date.

Gujjar Investments Ltd has been approached for comment.