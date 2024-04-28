Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Staff at a party and events venue in Peterborough are celebrating after a double awards nomination.

The Grange Venue, in Charlotte Way, Netherton, has been named as a finalist in the Family Ran Small Business and the Service Small Business categories of the Small Business Awards 2024.

Nathan Higgins, owner of The Grange, which employs five staff, said: “I’m so proud of what we have achieved collectively.

From left Abbie, general manager, and Libby, supervisor, at the Grange Venue in Charlotte Way, Netherton, Peterborough.

“But above all, I’m grateful to work with a small group of inspiring local young people who have learned, grown and developed both on a personal level and as a team.

"Sisters Abbie, who is general manager, and Libby, supervisor, joined the business during some incredibly challenging times.

"They have both grown into the business and have blossomed and the journey has been inspiring.”

The awards nominations recognises how far the business has grown since beginning as a clubhouse to Netherton United Football Club.

Mr Higgins, said: “Financially it was very challenging funding a service that could facilitate local football hospitality and retail.

“In order to keep the clubhouse alive, we worked hard as a team to offer the venue as a private hire party venue.

“This way the business could sustainably stay alive and offer precious facilities and services to the local community and football club.

He said: “In addition we now proudly offer one of Peterborough’s most popular and best value party venue hubs.