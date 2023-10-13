Watch more of our videos on Shots!

14-year-old Dan Mclellan is preparing for the experience of a lifetime as he gets ready to represent England at the Powerchair Football World Cup.

Dan, who is a local-based avid Peterborough United fan and travels home and away to support his side- is by far the youngest member of England’s squad.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win the tournament which kicks off in Sydney on Sunday (October 15).

Dan Mclellan in action.

Despite being born with Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy- leaving him unable to walk- Dan has never let anything get in his way of passion for football and he plays regularly for Aspire PFC in London.

Last year, he helped his side pick up a treble and has been rewarded with a call-up for England, who are the reigning European champions.

Dan will be competing for England in Australia at Sydney’s Olympic Park Quaycentre and will have several members of his family out there to support him.

The side will play each of the nine other competing nations between Sunday and Thursday (October 19). The other nations are: Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, USA, Japan, Uruguay, Argentina, Denmark, France and Australia.

The top four will them move on to the semi-finals on Friday (October 20), with the remaining sides playing in placement matches.

England’s opening game is against Argentina on Sunday at 4:30am GMT.

Powerchair football is played on indoor basketball courts by teams of eight players but with only four players on the field at any one time.