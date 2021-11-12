Peterborough’s Cross Keys Homes retains eco title for eighth year

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes. ENGEMN00120130529145630

Cross Keys Homes, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, has retained its Green Award accreditation from Investors in the Environment (iiE) for the eighth consecutive year.

Claire Higgins, the association’s chief executive, said: “From supporting our residents to have affordable Green heating and energy efficient homes, to community gardens and planting projects in our communities, as well as the practical ways we can make people’s live better, we are totally committed to doing all we can.

She said: “At the same time, the pressures on the planet and people are immense, and we all need to play our part in relieving them in any way we can.

She added: Achieving this accreditation for the eighth year gives us renewed determination to continue to do all we can to seek new ways to make our communities vibrant, supportive, Green places for all to live in.”