One of Peterborough’s best-known housing associations has won a national award for its care provision.

Cross Keys Homes’ care service, Cross Keys Care, is celebrating after notching up a win at the national finals of the Great British Care Awards.

Cross Keys Care was recognised after its extra care community, Kingfisher Court, topped the prestigious awards’ Housing with Care category.

Senior care worker Val Dirienzo (left) with Gerardine Church, extra care manager at Kingfisher Court.

Judges were impressed with the excellent way the accommodation combined housing with the highest quality care to create an authentic community for its residents.

“The passion, care, and boundless energy you exude are truly inspiring,” the judges remarked.

“The profound impact you have on your client’s lives is evident, and we commend you all for your remarkable work - well done!”

Cross Keys Care – which has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary – is Peterborough’s largest provider of independent living solutions.

Speaking after collecting the award, Claire Higgins, Chief Executive of Cross Keys Homes, said:

“Cross Keys Care is dedicated to excellence in all we do, and it is fantastic to have this commitment recognised.

“Kingfisher Court is an amazing community that allows residents to live independently whilst receiving the care and support they need.”

Ms Higgins went on to highlight the invaluable efforts of the accommodation’s dedicated manager and staff:

“I am truly delighted and totally inspired by the work of Gerardine Church, our wonderful manager, and her superb team.”

Along with a choice of two extra care schemes, Cross Keys Care also offers care for people in their own homes and its LifeLine emergency alarm system.

Ms Higgins believes the company’s person-centred care puts each client’s needs at the heart of the service, and that Cross Keys’ ability to combine technology and traditional personal care helps to ensure clients get to live the life they want, within their own home.

“The team at Kingfisher Court treat all residents with the utmost dignity and respect, building personalised care around their individual needs,” she said.