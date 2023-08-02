A housing association in Peterborough is celebrating a decade of providing care to residents.

Cross Keys Homes, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, launched its own care service 10 years ago following feedback from residents about shortcomings in care provided by other organisations.

Called Cross Keys Care, it has grown from small beginnings to offering a community care service for customers in their own homes across Peterborough’s PE1 to PE4 postcode areas, as well as to the residents of its two, purpose built, extra care communities, Lapwing Apartments and Kingfisher Court.

Cross Keys Homes' care workers from Kingfisher Court in Peterborough celebrating the 10th anniversary.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “We were determined not to repeat mistakes of other care companies when we set up Cross Keys Care.

"We have always endeavoured to make sure our clients have consistency in their care staff and that our staff are on time and do a great job while they are with their client.

"That means we invest in our team as individuals and train them to a very high standard.

"And we continue that training throughout their employment with us, offering great career progression opportunities to those who want them.”

Cross Keys Care says its service is person focused, with flexible personalised care plans drawn up with the customer and their family.

The service also focuses on its staff, providing them with extensive, certified training, free uniforms, paid travel time between calls, and a highly competitive hourly rate.

Mrs Higgins added: “By valuing our staff and providing them with a more flexible way of working we know they provide a great service to our clients.

"It’s often the softer things that matter just as much as the care itself – the time to listen to a problem, to get to know the client well enough to notice that they aren’t themselves that day or that something is worrying them.

"That level of attention to detail, compassion and respect is what our team are always able to deliver and what enables our customers and residents to live their very best, independent lives.