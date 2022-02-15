Peterborough’s Cool Runnings bobsled pilot Shanwayne Stephens celebrates completing first Olympic competition with Jamaican flag

Shanwayne is representing Jamaica - the country of his birth - in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Today completed his third and final run in the two man bobsleigh competition.

While Shanwayne - who lives in Peterborough and trained for the games by pushing a Mini around the city streets - finished 30th and last in the competition, he managed to drive the sled to the end of the course on all three runs, and celebrated with his brakeman at the end of the heat by waving a Jamaican flag. The Jamaican sled had been seeded 30th going into the competition.

While out in Beijing, Shanwayne has shared pictures of his young daughter Maia sitting in a home made bobsled supporting her dad from back home.

Shanwayne will return to the track at the weekend, when he drives the four man sled in the first runs on Saturday. It will be the first time Jamaica have a four man bobsled in the Olympics since 1988 - a story which the blockbuster film Cool Runnings was loosely based.

Away from competition, Shanwayne is a Lance Corporal in the RAF. He joined the RAF in 2011 as an RAF Regiment Gunner. He was posted to RAF Northolt on the Queen’s Colour Squadron, where his days varied from training for combat situations, to being on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace during ceremonial duties or engaging with the public at air shows. Shanwayne has seen career highlights including a continuity drill display before her Majesty the Queen at the Royal Albert hall, for the Festival of Remembrance. The RAF Elite Athlete Scheme has supported Shanwayne to maintain a military career whilst training.

Shanwayne said: “Without my career in the RAF I would never have been able to start my Bobsleigh journey and am thankful for the support received which allows me to travel the world and compete in international competitions!”