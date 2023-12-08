Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council have confirmed when bins will be collected over the Christmas period, as the normal schedule is changed due to the two bank holidays.

Bins will be collected the day after your normal collection day during Christmas week – so bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday will be collected on Wednesday, December 27.

Residents are asked to put bins out for collection by 6.45am on your revised collection day.

Household waste, recycling and food waste collections will return to normal collections dates from 2 January 2024.

Meanwhile, the final garden waste collection of 2023 will take place on Friday 15 December. Collections will restart from week commencing 15 January 2024.